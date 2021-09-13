Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.29

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 5218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,624,933 shares in the company, valued at $39,004,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,216 shares of company stock valued at $237,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

