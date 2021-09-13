R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,715 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.15 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

