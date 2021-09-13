R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,715 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCM stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.