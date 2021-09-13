Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. 19,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,622,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.