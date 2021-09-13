Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Radware worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Radware by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radware by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $35.02 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.44, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

