Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.78

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 28336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

