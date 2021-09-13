Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,099 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Hawaiian worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,398,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 184,894 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.62 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

