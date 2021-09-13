Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 14,980 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Equitable worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 15,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 305.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after buying an additional 2,732,725 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $63,056,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. raised their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

EQH opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.