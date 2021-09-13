Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $87,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $299.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.25. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

