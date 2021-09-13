Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

