Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Silvergate Capital worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 325.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $111.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.29. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,231 shares of company stock worth $11,126,913 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

