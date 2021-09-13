Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 959,632 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

