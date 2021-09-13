Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,463 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

