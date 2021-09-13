Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,450 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,392 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,366 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOH opened at $78.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

