Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 83,955 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 86,377 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

