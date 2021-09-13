Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 86,925 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Denbury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $1,773,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Denbury stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

