Rage Fan Market Cap Reaches $957,298.60 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $957,298.60 and approximately $195,223.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00080859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00174213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.04 or 0.99577782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.74 or 0.07102989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00914018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

