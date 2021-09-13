RAI Finance Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00122206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00173204 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,129.28 or 1.00082842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.93 or 0.07276093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.41 or 0.00885763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

