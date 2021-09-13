Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.79 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $54.79 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00122395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00174844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.81 or 0.99665250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.40 or 0.07104683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00922869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,161,433 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

