Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 8.1% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) traded up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.73. 263,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,250,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

