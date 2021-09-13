Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

RPD stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $868,205. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 32.4% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after buying an additional 111,324 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rapid7 by 104,864.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

