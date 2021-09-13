RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,648 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $94,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $82,559.93.

RAPT traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

