Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Hits $93.31 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Rarible has a total market cap of $93.31 million and $11.28 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $19.57 or 0.00044025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00149599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,767,404 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

