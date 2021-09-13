Rate3 (RTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,387.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $908,143.67 and $19,387.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00151619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

