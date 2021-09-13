Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,085.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and last traded at GBX 2,065 ($26.98), with a volume of 1803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,040 ($26.65).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,941.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,832.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.