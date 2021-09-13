Ravencoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $66.67 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,644,980,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

