Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a C$11.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.68.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,293,243.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

