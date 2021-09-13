Raymond James Analysts Give Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) a $35.00 Price Target

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) has been given a $35.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

OVV stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 184,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,804. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

