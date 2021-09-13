Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.40.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

TSE:OVV traded up C$2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,579. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.95.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.