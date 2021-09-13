Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tecsys stock opened at C$58.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$842.31 million and a P/E ratio of 136.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.54. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$27.32 and a 52 week high of C$66.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.