Raze Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $523,443.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $523,443.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00078787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00123073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00175002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,883.83 or 0.99951848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.32 or 0.07200276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.00930990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.