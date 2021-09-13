Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.20

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 153141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.

Several analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$906.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,569,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,717,563.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $859,881.

Real Matters Company Profile (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

