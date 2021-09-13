Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335,288 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

