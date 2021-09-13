ReapChain Market Cap Tops $7.47 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.47 million and $322,374.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00060149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00151891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00042799 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars.

