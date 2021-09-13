Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP):

9/9/2021 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/9/2021 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – MEI Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Rowe from $11.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2021 – MEI Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MEI Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 364,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

