Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:

9/10/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/26/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/25/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON:AZN traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8,098 ($105.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,458.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,945.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £125.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.05. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

