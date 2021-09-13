Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Salzgitter (SZGPY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS: SZGPY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/2/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

9/1/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Salzgitter had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/13/2021 – Salzgitter had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Salzgitter had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Salzgitter had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/31/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Salzgitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/16/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Salzgitter AG has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

