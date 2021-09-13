Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,763 ($75.29) and last traded at GBX 5,730 ($74.86). 674,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,046,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,684 ($74.26).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

The company has a market cap of £40.93 billion and a PE ratio of -25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,884.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

