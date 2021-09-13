Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.42

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

