Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $28.29 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

