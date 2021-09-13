Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $405.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.88 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRR. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

