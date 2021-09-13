Red Wave Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $2,498,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.27 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

