Red Wave Investments LLC Buys 2,497 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.