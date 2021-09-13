Red Wave Investments LLC Buys 7,587 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $231.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

