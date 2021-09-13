Red Wave Investments LLC Has $9.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

