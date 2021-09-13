Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases 10,972 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.