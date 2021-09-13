Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 729 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $306.80 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

