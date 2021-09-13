Redd (RDD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,169.32 or 1.00095741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00077400 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

