ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $91.03 million and $91,457.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,093.67 or 1.00156388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00079988 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00863083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.15 or 0.00437894 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00300650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004671 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00072353 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

