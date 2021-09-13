Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Cap of $317.54 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $317.54 million and approximately $59.87 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.00360808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00153829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,709,721,016 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

